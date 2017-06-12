Vandalism in Big Spring leaves over $...

Vandalism in Big Spring leaves over $3,000 in damage, police investigating

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: KSWO

We're told between between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, several vehicles were reported to be spray painted by vandals. According to the report, a witness said they saw four juveniles running from the 100 block of E. 17th St.

