Travel trailer destroyed by fire Saturday

18 min ago

A travel trailer was completely destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon in north Howard County leaving a family without a home. According to Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan, the fire occurred on Avenue X off Gail Highway in north Howard County.

