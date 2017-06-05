Time to Shop
This year the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting another Summer Shopping Extravaganza to help promote local businesses. On Thursday, June 15, residents of Big Spring are encouraged to get out and support the local economy by shopping at some of the local shops around town.
