Promoting the arts
Bianca Mirales, a local art teacher at Big Spring Intermediate School, helps teach a group of children some painting techniques at the Artwalk held downtown on Friday, organized by Promoting the Arts in Big Spring and Desert Flower Art Bar. Rainy weather may have curtailed the event a bit but the Artwalk still carried on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|devyn elys martinez (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Wade_Graham
|2
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC