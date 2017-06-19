Pops in the Park preparing to light u...

Pops in the Park preparing to light up the night

On Monday July 3, the 20th annual Pops in the Park will light up the skies over the Comanche Trail Park for the residents of Big Spring. "The Pops in the Park mission is to give back to those who have served our country and pay tribute to them for their selfless sacrifice as well as the sacrifices of their families," said Hayley Herrera, a member of the Pops in the Park committee in a news release.

