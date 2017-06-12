Local heroes honored at Legends & Legacies
More than 200 people crowded into - and around - the pavilion at the Heritage Museum of Big Spring Tuesday evening for good food, to honor some local legends, and to raise the funds needed to keep the museum operating. The event was the museum's annual "Legends and Legacies" bash.
