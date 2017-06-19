Lions collecting books for SA Boys and Girls Club
Books and reading are vital to education. The recently formed Big Spring Centennial Lions Club has started a new drive to provide books for the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to get books into the hands of learning readers.
