Lions Club offering free eye checks
The Big Spring Centennial Lions Club is offering a free Spot Eye Exam for children at the Howard County Library on Wednesday June 14 to help prevent vision problems and catch any eye problems kids may be dealing with. The club recently provided the exam for the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on June 6 and nearly 120 children had their eyes examined.
