Legends and Legacies to be held next week

The Heritage Museum will honor some of the most influential people in Big Spring for the third year in a row, helping get rodeo week started for the residents around West Texas. The Heritage Museum will be adding six more Big Spring locals to their Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame during the annual Legends and Legacies event to be hosted at the museum on June 13 right before the rodeo starts.

