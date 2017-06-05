Legends and Legacies to be held next ...

Legends and Legacies to be held next week

The Heritage Museum will honor some of the most influential people in Big Spring for the third year in a row, helping get rodeo week started for the residents around West Texas. The Heritage Museum will be adding six more Big Spring locals to their Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame during the annual Legends and Legacies event to be hosted at the museum on June 13 right before the rodeo starts.

