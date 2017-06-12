Lawsuit filed against city/former BSP...

Lawsuit filed against city/former BSPD detective

A lawsuit has been filed in the 118th District court against the city of Big Spring and a former Big Spring police officer who was fired after he was indicted on multiple sex charges last year. According to court records, the lawsuit was filed by a family member of a minor child, one of multiple victims who have made allegations against Joel Derek Rojo, a former Big Spring police officer.

