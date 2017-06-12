Lawsuit filed against city/former BSPD detective
A lawsuit has been filed in the 118th District court against the city of Big Spring and a former Big Spring police officer who was fired after he was indicted on multiple sex charges last year. According to court records, the lawsuit was filed by a family member of a minor child, one of multiple victims who have made allegations against Joel Derek Rojo, a former Big Spring police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|devyn elys martinez (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Wade_Graham
|2
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC