HC gives thanks for library donation

The G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation received a resolution recently from the Howard College Board of Trustees thanking them for a recent $250,000 gift that will assist in the renovation of the Anthony Hunt Library on the Howard College Big Spring campus. Pictured from left are Maxwell Barr , Jean Broughton-Powell, Mark Morgan , Jim Weaver, Dr. John Marshall, and Clif Talbot.

