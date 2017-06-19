Funtastic rocks out weekend

Once bitten by foul weather Friday evening, thousands of people weren't twice shy about returning to downtown Big Spring that night for the music of Ronnie Milsap, and Saturday for Buzzkill, Quiet Riot, and Great White. The event spanning Friday and Saturday was the 2017 Funtastic Fourth Independence Day celebration, organized by Big Spring's Downtown Revitalization Association, and sponsored by Alon USA and 7-Eleven, among others.

