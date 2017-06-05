FUMC's Bill Ivins takes over pastor's position in Amarillo
Gifts, stories, laughter, and a few tears marked the farewell reception Sunday morning for First United Methodist Church's Pastor Bill Ivins, who is moving to Amarillo to take over the pastor's position at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Sunday was Ivins' final worship service as pastor at Big Spring's First Methodist.
