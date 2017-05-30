Downtown park project gets $37,000 bo...

Downtown park project gets $37,000 boost from BSACF

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

A proposed private-public downtown park project received a significant boost in funding Thursday night when the Big Spring Area Community Foundation granted the city of Big Spring $37,000. "That's the kind of project that is going to create something in the community that's going to be around a long time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devyn elys martinez (Dec '12) Apr '17 Wade_Graham 2
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr '17 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16) Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC