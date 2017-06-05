Cross it off your bucket list
The Wagon Wheel Drive-in is a Big Spring landmark, and Thursday, a Texas-roving television show was in town to record a segment featuring the restaurant. During the segment, host Shane McAuliffe sampled a Wagon Wheel Pizza Burger and commented on the combination of cheeses, marinara sauce, and good Texas beef.
