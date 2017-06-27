City to bid on radios for emergency services

The Big Spring City Council gave the green light to seek bids on a new radio system during Tuesday's meeting that puts emergency services, among other entities, one step closer to acquiring a new radio communications system in the near future. Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams submitted a proposal to the city council requesting permission from the city, in conjunction with Howard County Commissioners Court, to seek out bids for a new radio system for emergency services and other city public workforces.

