BSISD: Four campuses to earn "met standards" TEA rating
Big Spring ISD expects four of its campuses to receive a "met standard" rating when the Texas Education Agency releases officials ratings this August. According to early released test score results, Big Spring ISD expects to have Big Spring High School, Moss Elementary, Big Spring Junior High, and Big Spring Intermediate schools earn a "met standard" rating while three schools - Marcy, Goliad, and Washington elementaries - will earn "needs improvement," the district announced this week.
