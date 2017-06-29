BSISD: Four campuses to earn "met sta...

BSISD: Four campuses to earn "met standards" TEA rating

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Big Spring ISD expects four of its campuses to receive a "met standard" rating when the Texas Education Agency releases officials ratings this August. According to early released test score results, Big Spring ISD expects to have Big Spring High School, Moss Elementary, Big Spring Junior High, and Big Spring Intermediate schools earn a "met standard" rating while three schools - Marcy, Goliad, and Washington elementaries - will earn "needs improvement," the district announced this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devyn elys martinez (Dec '12) Apr '17 Wade_Graham 2
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr '17 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16) Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC