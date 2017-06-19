Blood drive slated for next Friday

Two Big Spring staples are teaming up to ensure the community has a fun and safe 4th of July holiday. KBEST and Back in Motion Chiropractic, along with United Blood Services, are hosting a community blood drive next Friday complete with prizes, food, and local celebrities.

