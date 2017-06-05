Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo gears up
Troy Lerwill, also known as the "Wild Child", among other award winning acts, will be returning to the 84th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo to perform some death-defying stunts and comedic antics for the crowds. Lerwill is no stranger to the rodeo, being named the Coors Man in the Can twice and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's Act of the Year six times.
