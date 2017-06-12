Annual Quail Dobbs Memorial Rodeo slated for Saturday
The 84th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo will kick off the last day of competition with a parade in downtown Big Spring. "We would love to have everyone come and and be a part of a long standing parade which is being held in honor of one of our county's finest, Quail Dobbs," said Derek Wash, a member of the rodeo committee.
