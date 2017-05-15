The big screen is coming to Big Spring
An independent film being put together by Santa Rita Pictures L.L.C, is coming to the city of Big Spring and is set to begin shooting for the project next month. The Austin-based production company has chosen Big Spring as the site for their next film "The Iron Orchard", which is based off a book by Tom Pendleton published in 1968.
