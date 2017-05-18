Run for the Wall roars into Big Spring

Run for the Wall roars into Big Spring

Big Spring Herald

Approximately 400 motorcyclists made a brief stop at the Big Spring Vietnam Memorial Wall Saturday to bring awareness for military MIAs and POWs as they make their journey to Washington, D.C., in time for Memorial Day. "When I started riding with Run for the Wall in '07, there was just under 2,000 service members still missing from Vietnam.

