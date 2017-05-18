Run for the Wall arrives Saturday

Run for the Wall arrives Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The roar of military veterans, friends, and family riding motorcycles will be coming into town Saturday morning when participants in the southern route of the 2017 Run for the Wall makes a brief stop in Big Spring. An estimated 700 to 1,000 motorcyclists and their entourage are expected to arrive around 10 a.m. Saturday for a wreath laying ceremony at the Big Spring Vietnam Memorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devyn elys martinez (Dec '12) Apr 25 Wade_Graham 2
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr '17 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16) Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Howard County was issued at May 19 at 1:06PM CDT

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC