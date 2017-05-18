Run for the Wall arrives Saturday

The roar of military veterans, friends, and family riding motorcycles will be coming into town Saturday morning when participants in the southern route of the 2017 Run for the Wall makes a brief stop in Big Spring. An estimated 700 to 1,000 motorcyclists and their entourage are expected to arrive around 10 a.m. Saturday for a wreath laying ceremony at the Big Spring Vietnam Memorial.

