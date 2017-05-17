Police chase ends in rollover
A 15-year-old girl who had taken her parents' vehicle without consent led police on a chase which ended with the vehicle rolling over Wednesday evening. According to a news release from the Big Spring Police Department, at approximately 5 p.m Wednesday, officers responded to a report from a complainant that their 15-year-old daughter had left the residence with the parents' vehicle.
