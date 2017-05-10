Masons present Community Builder Awar...

Masons present Community Builder Award to Stewart

Read more: Big Spring Herald

Big Spring's Staked Plains Masonic Lodge #598 presented its Community Builder Award Thursday evening to former United Way Director Sandy Stewart. "The Community Builder Award was created by the Grand Lodge of Texas to honor a non-Mason," said Bo Clawson of the Masonic Lodge, who presented the award.

