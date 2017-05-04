Marquez narrowly keeps his seat, Holt...

Marquez narrowly keeps his seat, Holt and Manning take Coahoma seats

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

With 79 votes, Raul J. Marquez will keep his District 1 seat on the Big Spring City Council. Opponent Tracy Parker tallied a total of 74 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devyn elys martinez (Dec '12) Apr 25 Wade_Graham 2
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16) Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC