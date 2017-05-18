Leadership Big Spring graduates 11 fr...

Leadership Big Spring graduates 11 from 35th class

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

Eleven community members recently graduated as part of the 35thh Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class. Members of the graduating class are as follows: Shawn Cooley with Isaiah 58, Sidney Haynes with Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Jessica Jones with Federal Bureau of Prisons, Danielle Lindsey with Big Spring State Hospital Volunteer Services, Ashley Martin with Big Spring Education Employee Federal Credit Union, Emmanuel Pierre with Isaiah 58, Bryan Stokes with Howard College, Brandi Tant with Howard College, Karlee Warren with Prosperity Bank, and Brodie Wash with Western Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devyn elys martinez (Dec '12) Apr 25 Wade_Graham 2
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr '17 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16) Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC