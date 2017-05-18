Leadership Big Spring graduates 11 from 35th class

Eleven community members recently graduated as part of the 35thh Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Big Spring Class. Members of the graduating class are as follows: Shawn Cooley with Isaiah 58, Sidney Haynes with Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Jessica Jones with Federal Bureau of Prisons, Danielle Lindsey with Big Spring State Hospital Volunteer Services, Ashley Martin with Big Spring Education Employee Federal Credit Union, Emmanuel Pierre with Isaiah 58, Bryan Stokes with Howard College, Brandi Tant with Howard College, Karlee Warren with Prosperity Bank, and Brodie Wash with Western Bank.

