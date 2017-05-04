Incumbents keep their seats: Marquez narrowly wins his second term on Big Spring City Council
Voters in the Big Spring and Coahoma city elections decided to stay with the incumbents, although Raul Marquez will be returning to his Big Spring City Council District 1 duties after narrowly winning his seat. Unofficial results from Saturday's election showed Marquez squeaking by Tracy Parker with five votes to win the District 1 seat.
