Hernandez died from bullet fragment, sheriff says

Bullet fragments from an accidental discharge of a stolen weapon are believed to have caused the death of a 12-year-old Big Spring boy. Jose Hernandez was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center last Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at approximately 7:50 p.m with what was described as a gunshot wound, according to a information release from the Howard County Sheriff's Office last week.

