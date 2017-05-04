Election for Big Spring, Coahoma council races slated for Saturday
Saturday is Election Day in Howard County and the last chance for residents to get their votes for city elections. Eligible voters will have this Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum to vote in the Big Spring District 1 race.
