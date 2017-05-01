Early voting draws 65 ballots

The last day of early voting Tuesday for Big Spring and Coahoma city council elections drew about 11 voters to the polls, bringing the early vote count to 65 ballots. According to information released by the Howard County Election's Office, 55 voters went to the polls early while 10 sent in ballots by mail.

