Crash takes the life of 19-year-old
A 19-year-old Big Spring man was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash about 8.2 miles northeast of Stanton. According to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Peyton Ross Jennings was pronounced dead by Martin County Justice of the Peace Pam McAnally Sunday at the scene of the accident along FM 3033.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|devyn elys martinez (Dec '12)
|Apr 25
|Wade_Graham
|2
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC