Council to consider purchasing vintage planes for Hangar 25
Three vintage airplanes on a long-term loan to Hangar 25 Air Museum may become a permanent addition if the price is right. Big Spring City Council members gave the go-ahead for city officials to negotiate a price for the three airplanes when they met Tuesday night in the city council chambers.
