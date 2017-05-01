Coming home
Salvation Army Majors Linda and Russ Keeney, former officers of the Big Spring Salvation Army for seven years, returned to town Saturday evening for a homecoming meal. The Keeneys, who now serve as the officers of the Salvation Army in Abilene, developed the idea and raised much of the funding for the start of the Big Spring Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|devyn elys martinez (Dec '12)
|Apr 25
|Wade_Graham
|2
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC