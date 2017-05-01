Coming home

Salvation Army Majors Linda and Russ Keeney, former officers of the Big Spring Salvation Army for seven years, returned to town Saturday evening for a homecoming meal. The Keeneys, who now serve as the officers of the Salvation Army in Abilene, developed the idea and raised much of the funding for the start of the Big Spring Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

