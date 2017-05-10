Blood drive slated for Friday
United Blood Services will be back in Howard County this Friday collecting blood to help local patients at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, a UBS blood drive will be held in the Big Spring Council Chambers, 310 Nolan.
