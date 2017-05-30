2 Big Spring teens injured in rollove...

2 Big Spring teens injured in rollover after avoiding police

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Police say the parents of a 15-year-old girl reported she had taken their car without permission at approximately 5 p.m. An officer attempted to stop the stolen car on the service road of I-20 around 7:30 p.m. but the driver refused to stop and merged onto the interstate at a high speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
devyn elys martinez (Dec '12) Apr '17 Wade_Graham 2
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr '17 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring (Nov '16) Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC