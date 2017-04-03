Union Pacific Foundation awards $15,0...

Union Pacific Foundation awards $15,000 grant to historic spring project

The historic spring restoration project received a sizable grant Tuesday from the Union Pacific Foundation to help with the ongoing effort to turn the area into a major tourist site for the community. "Union Pacific has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve and where our employees live and work," said Scott D. Moore, Union Pacific Foundation president, in the grant award letter sent to the the city of Big Spring.

