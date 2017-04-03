Trash Off is Saturday
This weekend is the community's opportunity to help clean up the city with Keep Big Spring Beautiful and the Don't Mess With Texas Trash Off. On Friday, volunteers will be able to go down to the Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. Third St., and pick up their trash bags from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Hoping to top last year's numbers, Keep Big Spring Beautiful is looking for everyone to come out and participate to help make the city a cleaner place.
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
|Elda bernal (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Apple
|3
