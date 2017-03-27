Trash Off coming up April 8

Don't Mess With Texas and Keep Big Spring Beautiful have partnered up once again to help clean the city of some unsightly litter during the Texas Trash Off, taking place in the Heart of the City Park Saturday, April 8. Each year, events like this are held in order to help encourage people to do their part and help Big Spring look its best. Willia Ledford, a member of Keep Big Spring Beautiful, stressed the importance of citizens in the community volunteering and helping with the clean up.

