The silver screen in the golden west

How many movie theaters are there in Big Spring? Although there's only one currently in operation, the Cinemark Cinema 4 in the Spring Town Plaza, the town has had many theaters over the years. At the Chuck Wagon annual meeting held by the Big Spring Heritage Museum April 6, museum executive committee President James Johnston gave a slide show presentation on Big Spring history, focusing on the city's connection to the big screen.

