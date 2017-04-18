The circus is coming to town

Prehistoric beasts that roamed the Earth millions of years ago are coming to Big Spring...with the circus. The Carson and Barnes Big Top Circus will be in town to present their new show "Circus Saurus" Friday at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

