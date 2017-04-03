Skywarn class scheduled for Wednesday...

Skywarn class scheduled for Wednesday evening

1 hr ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The National Weather Service of Midland will host a Skywarn class Wednesday night in Big Spring as part of an ongoing program to educate the public on signs of severe weather. "The primary focus is on identifying severe weather and of course there is a lot of emphases on particularly identifying tornadic weather what to look for with regard to the storm characteristics," said Greg Jackson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Midland.

