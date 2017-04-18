SA, Big Spring Center for Skilled Care hold fan drive
The Big Spring Salvation Army and the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care are teaming up to help our town's older citizens beat the heat. "In conjunction together, we are having a fan drive where we are trying to collect box or pedestal fans, and we are going to be giving those out to seniors in the community that are 55 and older," said Patricia Snowden of the Salvation Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC