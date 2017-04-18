SA, Big Spring Center for Skilled Car...

SA, Big Spring Center for Skilled Care hold fan drive

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

The Big Spring Salvation Army and the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care are teaming up to help our town's older citizens beat the heat. "In conjunction together, we are having a fan drive where we are trying to collect box or pedestal fans, and we are going to be giving those out to seniors in the community that are 55 and older," said Patricia Snowden of the Salvation Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Apr 6 HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC