Pucker up, it's all for Relay
You know it's almost Relay time in Big Spring when people start kissing mules. That was the situation Monday at H-E-B, when Meat Market Manager Lino Lopez and Store Director Jerry Bills puckered up and smooched mules Jane and Jenny.
