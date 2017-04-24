New plastic company coming to Big Spring?
A new business may be soon occupying the city-owned facility which formerly housed Western Container and the city will be searching for a new attorney as Kaye Edwards tendered her resignation Tuesday night during the city council meeting. Negotiations with a plastic company for a lease agreement in what is now the former Western Container facility were approved by city council members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|devyn elys martinez (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Wade_Graham
|2
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC