Law enforcement conducting city wire fraud investigation

Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan confirmed this morning of an ongoing investigation into a wire fraud investigation regarding thousands of dollars of city funds. According to KBEST and CBS 7 News, a hacker broke into City Manager Todd Darden's work e-mail and sent out a request under his name for a $36,000 wire transfer to an account in Dallas.

