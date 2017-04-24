Law enforcement conducting city wire fraud investigation
Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan confirmed this morning of an ongoing investigation into a wire fraud investigation regarding thousands of dollars of city funds. According to KBEST and CBS 7 News, a hacker broke into City Manager Todd Darden's work e-mail and sent out a request under his name for a $36,000 wire transfer to an account in Dallas.
Read more at Big Spring Herald.
