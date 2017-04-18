Home Hospice's butterfly release is s...

Home Hospice's butterfly release is set for May 7

From caterpillars to butterflies, the cycle of life is reflected in the annual butterfly release organized by Big Spring's Home Hospice. This is the 12th annual butterfly release that Home Hospice has put on for the community and is just a small part of what the organization does for people who have lost loved ones.

