First week of voting draws 50 ballots for city elections
Early voting for Big Spring and Coahoma city council races has been slowly increasing in numbers over the week for the Howard County Election office, however, turnout still remain low. Out of 2,023 eligible voters, only 50 have cast their ballots as of Friday by 5 p.m. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the last day to vote early in the election.
