Early voting starts Monday
Early voting begins Monday for Big Spring and Coahoma city council elections at the Howard County Elections Office located in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Elections Office will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6, where voters will decide who will sit in a leadership role for the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.
Add your comments below
Big Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12)
|Apr 6
|HrnyN8guy
|2
|Wayne hammons (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Dess
|3
|Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Christy
|11
|Thank you (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Mom
|2
|Haunted places and homes in big spring
|Nov '16
|Bones
|1
|jade helm 15 (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|People are stupid
|5
|vanessa hollis (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|tony
|2
Find what you want!
Search Big Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC