Early voting starts Monday

Early voting begins Monday for Big Spring and Coahoma city council elections at the Howard County Elections Office located in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Elections Office will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6, where voters will decide who will sit in a leadership role for the city.

