Doors for Health Fair open at 8 a.m. ...

Doors for Health Fair open at 8 a.m. Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Big Spring Herald

An estimated 1,000 plus people are expected to descend upon Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Saturday to learn more about how to live a healthy life at the 35th Annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair. Doors open at 8 a.m. to the fair which will continue through noon on the floor of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big Spring Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Big Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for bi curious straight guys (Oct '12) Thu HrnyN8guy 2
Wayne hammons (Sep '15) Feb '17 Dess 3
Review: Pat Gray Body Works (Aug '08) Dec '16 Christy 11
Thank you (Jun '11) Dec '16 Mom 2
Haunted places and homes in big spring Nov '16 Bones 1
jade helm 15 (Apr '15) Oct '16 People are stupid 5
vanessa hollis (Dec '13) Oct '16 tony 2
See all Big Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Big Spring Forum Now

Big Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Big Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Big Spring, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC