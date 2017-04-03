Doors for Health Fair open at 8 a.m. Saturday

An estimated 1,000 plus people are expected to descend upon Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Saturday to learn more about how to live a healthy life at the 35th Annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair. Doors open at 8 a.m. to the fair which will continue through noon on the floor of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.

